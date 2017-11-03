£1m boost follows Hemel Hempsteads firms’ vote for new district

A scheme to improve Hemel Hempstead town centre has been voted through by its local businesses.

Firms have clubbed together to create a Business Improvement District (BID) which will be boosted with investment to make the area more thriving.

The district, which is made up of most of the two shopping centres and town centre up to Combe Street, will get a £1million boost over the next five years.

The BID was developed by Central Management Solutions, and was jointly funded by Dacorum Borough Council and Capital & Regional, which owns The Marlowes.

Businesses were invited to vote on the scheme, and 84 per cent of those which completed the ballot voted in favour.

The vote saw a turnout of 37 per cent, and its approval will see a business plan put together covering 2018-2023.

Priorities for the BID scheme include improving visitor experience and the working environment, accessibility, cleanliness, waste removal, recycling and marketing of the district.

BID Steering Group chair, and Marlowes Shopping Centre manager Vince Williams said: “This is a fantastic result for the town.

“It gives us the opportunity to bring businesses together to shape our future over the next five years, by putting the building blocks in place to create a vibrant town centre that will attract more visitors, who are staying longer and spending more money.”

Mark Gaynor, Dacorum Borough Council’s corporate director for regeneration, added: “The ‘yes’ vote is a huge economic boost for the town centre. We’re looking forward to being part of the BID.”