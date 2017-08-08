£13million Marlowes plans to go before Hemel Hempstead’s planning bosses

Long-heralded plans for a £13million overhaul of The Marlowes shopping centre have been submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

The scheme would include a new nine-screen cinema for the town centre, as well as new restaurants and shops.

Centre owners Capital & Regional add that the revamp will also boast “a renovated interior to create a community focal point”, while the restaurants would be based in a new-look North Court with “a lively yet relaxed community space”.

Councillors will make a decision on planning permission before the end of the year.

Capital & Regional spokesman Gareth Holland said: “We are working extremely hard to exceed justifiably high expectations as we help revitalise the town centre. We were delighted by the extremely positive reaction we received when we presented the proposals to the public”.