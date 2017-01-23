1,835 fewer teachers in Hertfordshire by 2019, thanks to £70million funding cut by the government

There will be nearly 2,000 fewer teacher in Hertfordshire’s schools by 2019, it was claimed this week.

According to data collated by the National Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Association of Teachers & Lecturers (ATL), Hertfordshire’s schools face a funding cut worth £68,387,910.

This will mean £426 less is spent for every pupil at a state school over the year.

The figures relate to proposed new funding formula which have been put forward by the government.

The NUT and ATL claim that 98 per cent of schools across the UK will lose out under the changes, leaving them with increased class sizes, loss of school staff, and cuts to extra-curricular activities and resources.

