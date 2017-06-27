Travel: Enjoying the world's best gin… it's in Cornwall!

The world's best gin is from Cornwall… well that's according to the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

And according to the Talland Bay Hotel on Cornwall's south coast, the best way to enjoy it this summer is accompanied by a Cornish high tea overlooking the sea.

The best way to enjoy a gin in the summer is with an afternoon tea

Consisting of a thirst-quenching Tarquin's gin and tonic alongside cream tea favourites – scones, Rodda's clotted cream and Boddington's Berries strawberry jam – the Talland Bay 'G and High Tea' also includes delicate sandwiches and cakes and a hot beverage of your choice.

The afternoon treat is best enjoyed on the sunny terrace, with views out over the sub-tropical gardens to the sparkling sea.

The Talland Bay Hotel has also introduced gourmet picnics for guests who can bear to tear themselves away from the gardens to stroll the South West Coast Path or amble to the beach.

The team will pack up a high tea into a rucksack with a blanket, plastic plates and wine glasses, plus half a bottle of Prosecco. The 'G and High Tea' costs £25 per person and the picnic costs £42 per couple, booking is recommended.

For a fully indulgent experience, the Talland Bay 'G & High Tea' by the Sea break costs from £325 per room per night including: Three-course dinner in the fine dining Terrace Restaurant and High Tea for two with a glass of Tarquin's gin and tonic per person. Applicable for bookings of two nights or more during July and August. For more information visit www.tallandbayhotel.co.uk.

Summer festivals in the South East

The South East of England will be offering some fun and innovative summer festivals to suit all tastes from fish lovers to fans of music and the arts. The region is steeped in culture and history and festival-goers can enjoy a special festival every month throughout the summer.

The sixth Basingstoke Festival 2017 (until Sunday 9 July) is set to be the best yet, with its theme of 'Born in the Borough' featuring international artist, Elkie Brooks, and other big name acts over the weekend programme.

The festival will focus on local talent too, as July marks the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen who was born in the borough at Steventon.

Events and performances will be held through the festival and beyond to celebrate the world-renowned 19th Century author, who drafted some of her best known works while living in the area. For more details visit www.basingstokefestival.co.uk

The new Flash Festival, Piermont Park, Broadstairs (15 and 16 July) is a combination of literature, interactive shows, live music, celebrity appearances, author talks, food and more. The majority of events are free or a donation requested – www.draconis.uk

The Romsey Festival (until July 2017) is a celebration of the arts and much more, in and around the town, brought to you by members of the local community to showcase the amazing local artistic, dramatic and musical talents.

Innovative events dedicated to the arts will take place in churches, halls, pubs and the War Memorial Park. The programme will include concerts and plays, as well as art exhibitions, poetry readings, historical talks, lunchtime recitals, a Schools Choir Festival and daily tours of the historic Abbey.

Local gardens will be featured in a gardens tour, as well as hosting several events – www.romseyfestival.org

Victorius Festival 2017, Southsea Common, Portsmouth (25-27 August) returns over the August Bank Holiday weekend and this year runs for three days, with the addition of its new Friday night opening party.

This celebration will be headlined by godfathers of ska, Madness, with support from the Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club. There is also the opportunity for festival-goers to camp at this year's Victorious, at a new off-site location outside of the city and offering regular shuttle buses – www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

Moving from Brighton to Margate in 2017 Undercover Festival (8-9 September) is an independent, grassroots festival determined to be different from mainstream events with two days of alternative action from bands you would be unlikely to see on many other festival line-ups, including new punk, ska, dub, reggae and post punk – www.undercoverfest.com

Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival (16-17 September) offers a fantastic array of fine food and drink stalls with great music and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy over the weekend. Stade Open Space, Hastings Old Town – www.visit1066country.com.