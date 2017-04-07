Easter egg hunt could win you free cinema for a year

To celebrate the newly renovated Cineworld in Hemel Hempstead, the cinema is offering one lucky person the chance to win an Unlimited Card, worth over £200.

Since Cineworld took over the cinema from Empire in December 2016, the cinema has undergone a full renovation, and now boasts 2,095 seats across 17 auditoria with state-of-the-art screens as well as housing a Superscreen auditorium, an IMAX theatre, Baskins Robbins ice cream counter, and a Starbucks that will open later in the year.

The winner of the Unlimited Card will benefit from all the perks the card has to offer. From a year’s worth of Unlimited cinema, discounts on snacks and drinks, exclusive preview screenings of upcoming releases and, not to mention, access to 25% discount at partnering restaurants including Pizzahut, Frankie and Benny’s and Chiquito.

For the chance to win a Cineworld Unlimited Card, log onto the Cineworld Hemel Hempstead Facebook page on Saturday, April 15, 2017, where five locations will be revealed around Jarman Square, each hiding a single golden Easter egg

Each golden egg will contain a riddle revealing the title of a recent blockbuster release.

Post all five riddle answers on the Cineworld Hemel Hempstead Facebook page, by end of Saturday, April 15, 2017 and a winner will be selected at random.

Guess the five locations, find the golden Easter eggs and solve the riddles to be in with a chance to win a year’s worth of Unlimited cinema.

The competition will close at 23:59 on April 15, 2017.

T&C’s apply – see here.

For more information on Cineworld Hemel Hempstead, please visit: www.cineworld.com