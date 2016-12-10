Console Corner: ‘Tis the season to be jolly thanks to December downloads

‘Tis the season to be jolly...well it is if you have a Sony machine after a superb line-up of free games were released for December.

As you cozy up next to your loved ones with the Christmas lights twinkling around the tree, fire up the PlayStation and prepare for some holiday glee.

That’s because this month’s PS Plus offering includes the console edition of Invisible Inc. on PS4, and the ever-changing narrative of Stories: The Path of Destinies.

Invisible Inc. Is undoubtedly the star turn of the December downloads and is a game that combines turn-based strategy with the world of espionage. The gamer must use stealth, technology, and teamwork to break into the most dangerous corporations in the world.

In Stories: The Path of Destinies on PS4 you guide the heroic Reynardo through an ever evolving, colourful world where your choices will affect not only Reynardo’s fate, but the lives of those around him.

And that’s not all.

PS3 owners also get two downloads in the shape of Hyper Void and Tiny Troopers Joint Ops.

Tiny Troopers promises miniature warfare on a massive scale as you takel your little soldiers into battle against evil adversaries from around the world with a multitude of weapons and specialist soldiers. Collect medals, dog tags and intel during the course of each mission to ensure victory.

PS Vita also gets a slice of the action with Color Guardians and the strangely titled VVVVVV which is a 2010 2D puzzle platformer which - like tje hugely successful Super Meat Boy - was built in Adobe Flash.